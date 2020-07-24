Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 3,349 to 156,301

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 3,349 to a total of 156,301 on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the report revealed that COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 79 to 3,142 and the current hospitalizations fell by 122 to 2,844.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a big impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 ındex (SPX) was down 0.42% on the day at 3,222.