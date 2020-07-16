Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 3,259 to 134,613

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 3,259 to a total of 134,613 on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the report revealed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by 39 to 3,454 as of Wednesday. Moreover, adult intensive care unit beds in use by all patients in the state ticked down to 89% from 90%.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.68% on the day at 3,204 points.