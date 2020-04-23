Coronavirus update UK: Death toll rose by 616 to 18,738

The daily update published by the UK's health ministry on Thursday revealed that the coronavirus-related hospital deaths increased by 616 to 18i738 as of 1600 GMT on April 22.

"As of 9 am 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April. 425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive," the health ministry added, per Reuters.

Market reaction

The upbeat market mood in the second half of the day is lifting global equity indexes. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.9% on the day at 5,822 points.