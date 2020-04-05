Coronavirus update UK: Death toll rises to 4,934

The latest data published by the UK's health ministry revealed that the death toll from the coronavirus increased by 621 to 4,934.

The total number of confirmed infections climbed to 47,806, the ministry added and noted that a total of 195,204 people had been tested as of Sunday morning.

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the government will be forced to take further action if too many people flout the lockdown rules.

British pound

The GBP/USD pair closed the week 65 pip lower but the British pound remained strong against the euro with the EUR/GBP pair erasing more than 100 pips.