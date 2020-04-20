Coronavirus update UK: Death toll rises by 449 to 16,509

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK rose to 124,473 from 120,067 as of Monday morning, the health ministry reported in its daily update. The death toll increased by 449 to 16,509 as 1600 GMT on April 19.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index inched higher in the last minutes and looks to end the day modestly higher. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2456 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.5% at 0.8730 to reflect a broad-based GBP weakness.