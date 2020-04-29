Coronavirus update UK: Death toll jumps to 26,097

The coronavirus-related deaths in the UK jumped to 26,097 as the health ministry added fatalities in nursing homes and communities to the hospital deaths, as reported by Reuters. With this figure, Britan now has the second-highest death toll behind Italy.

Market reaction

Nevertheless, the UK's FTSE 100 closed the day 2.63% higher supported by the upbeat market mood. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is clinging to small gains near 1.2450 and the EUR/GBP pair is up 0.2% on the day at 0.8720.