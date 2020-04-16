Coronavirus update UK: Confirmed cases climb to 103,093

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the UK increased to 103,093, the British health ministry announced in its daily update on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the UK's coronavirus-related hospital deaths rose by 861 to 13,729 to register its biggest daily increase in five days.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index erased its daily gains and was last seen posting small daily losses at 5,595.96 points. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day near 1.2510.