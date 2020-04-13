Coronavirus update UK: 88,621 confirmed cases, 11,329 fatalities

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK increased by 4,342 to 88,621, the health ministry announced on Monday, as reported by Reuters.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the county rose by 717 to 11,329 as of 1600 GMT on Sunday.
Market reaction
It's difficult to assess the impact of these numbers on the market sentiment as the UK's FTSE 100 Index is closed due to Easter Monday. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.2508, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.
