Coronavirus update UK: 7,143 new cases confirmed on Tuesday

There were 7,143 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Tuesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading marked the highest daily jump in cases and followed Monday's increase of 4,044.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 71 fatalities on Tuesday within 28 days of testing positive.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after this report and was last seen trading at 1.2846, where it was still up 0.15% on a daily basis.