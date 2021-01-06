Coronavirus update UK: 62,322 confirmed cases on Wednesday, 1,041 fatalities

There were 62,322 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK on Wednesday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Tuesday's increase of 60,916 and marked the biggest one day jump in cases for the second straight day.

Further details of the daily update showed that there were 1,041 COVID-19-related fatalities, compared to 830 on Tuesday.

Market reaction

The British pound remains on the backfoot against its rivals after this report. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was losing 0.36% on a daily basis at 1.3575.