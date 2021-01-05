Coronavirus update UK: 60,916 new cases confirmed on Tuesday

There were 60,916 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK on Tuesday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Monday's increase of 58,784 and marked the biggest one day jump in cases.

Further details of the daily update showed that there were 830 COVID-19-related fatalities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 1700 GMT.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.35% on the day at 1.3617.