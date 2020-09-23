Coronavirus update UK: 6,178 new cases confirmed on Wednesday

There were 6,178 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Wednesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading marked the biggest daily jump since May and followed Tuesday's increase of 4,926.

Further details of the daily report revealed that there were 37 coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, matching Tuesday's print.

Market reaction

The British pound came under modest selling pressure after this report. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was still up 0.18% on a daily basis at 1.2755.