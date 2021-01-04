Coronavirus update UK: 58,784 new cases confirmed on Monday

There were 58,784 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK on Monday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Sunday's increase of 54,990. Further details of the daily update revealed that there were 407 COVID-19-related fatalities on the day.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they will be taking tougher measures to limit the spread of the virus. Johnson will be announcing those new measures at a press conference at 2000 GMT.

Market reaction

The British pound struggles to find demand after this report. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.6% on the day at 1.3590.