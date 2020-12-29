Coronavirus update UK: 53,135 new cases confirmed on Tuesday

There were 53,135 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Tuesday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Monday's increase of 41,385.
Further details of the daily update revealed that there were 414 COVID-19-related fatalities on Tuesday, compared to 357 on Monday.
Earlier in the day, several news outlets reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of minister later in the day to discuss additional restrictions.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to the latest COVID-19 figures and was last seen gaining 0.47% on the day at 1.3512.
