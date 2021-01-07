Coronavirus update UK: 52,618 new cases on Thursday, 1,162 fatalities

There were 52,618 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK on Thursday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 62,322.

Further details of the daily update revealed that there were 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus and 1,296,432 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to have a difficult time finding demand on Thursday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3560.