Coronavirus update UK: 41,385 new cases confirmed on Monday

There were 41,385 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Monday, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Sunday's increase of 30,501.

Further details of the daily update revealed that there were 357 COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, compared to 316 on Sunday.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair continues to edge lower during the American trading hours and was last seen trading at 1.3447, where it was down 0.75% on a daily basis. In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 00 Index is little changed at 6,502.