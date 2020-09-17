Coronavirus update UK: 3,395 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Thursday

There were 3,395 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 3,991.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 21 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. The GBP/USD pair, which dropped to a daily low of 1.2865 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Summary, was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2960.