Coronavirus update UK: 24,701 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, 310 fatalities

There were 24,701 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Wednesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Tuesday's increase of 22,885.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 310 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 367 on Tuesday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.38% on a daily basis at 1.2995.