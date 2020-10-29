There were 23,065 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 24,701.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 280 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 310 on Wednesday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.56% on a daily basis at 1.2908.