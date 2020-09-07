Coronavirus update UK: 2,948 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Monday

There were 2,948 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Monday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading followed Sunday's increase of 2,988.

Earlier in the day, the UK announced that it has decided to add seven Greek islands, Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos, to its quarantine list from Wednesday morning.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. Pressured by renewed concerns over a no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair is down 0.85% on the day at 1.3170.