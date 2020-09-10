Coronavirus update UK: 2,919 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Thursday

There were 2,919 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 2,659.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no reaction to this report and was last seen trading at its lowest level since late July 1.2872, losing 1% on the day.

Brexit headlines continue to weigh heavily on the British pound on Thursday. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said that the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK and noted that the adoption of the UK's Internatl Markets Bill would constitute "an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law."