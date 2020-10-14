Coronavirus update UK: 19,724 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday

There were 19,724 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Wednesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Tuesday's increase of 17,324.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 137 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 143 on Monday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a major impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.85% on the day at 1.3043.