Coronavirus update UK: 17,234 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday

There were 17,234 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Tuesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Monday's increase of 13,972.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 143 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 50 on Monday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a major impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.62% on the day at 1.2982.