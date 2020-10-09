Coronavirus update UK: 13,864 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday

There were 13,864 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Friday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Thursday's increase of 17,540.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 87 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 77 on Thursday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a major impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.48% on the day at 1.2997.