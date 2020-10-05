Coronavirus update UK: 12,594 new cases confirmed on Monday

There were 12,594 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Monday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Sunday's concerning increase of 22,961.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 19 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 33 on Sunday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a major impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.38% on the day at 1.2978.