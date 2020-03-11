Coronavirus update: Total number of confirmed cases in Italy jumps to 12,462

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy has surged to 12,462 from 10,149, the country's Civil Protection Agency reported on Wednesday. The death toll in the same period has increased by 31% to 827 from 631.

According to the latest data, 1,045 patients have fully recovered and 1,028 people are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies programme, said that Iran and Italy were not in the front line of the coronavirus but other countries were expected to be in that situation very soon.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for the Iranian health ministry announced that they have confirmed around 9,000 infections in Iran with 354 fatalities.