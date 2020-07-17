Coronavirus update: Tokyo reports record new cases, 15,000 volunteers participated in China-UAE vaccine test

After the record-breaking above 70,727 new cases from the US, Tokyo also joins the league to refresh the run-up in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The Japanese capital marked a skyrocketing 293 new cases versus the previous day’s record of 284.

Elsewhere, Global Times came out with the news that the third vaccine trial by the joint efforts of China’s Sinopharm and the UAE's G42 Healthcare gained a major response in Abu Dhabi. The update suggests that the first group of 15,000 volunteers received the vaccine on Thursday.

Market implications

The news weighs on Japan’s Nikkei 225, down 0.50% to 22,650, but fails to offer any major moves elsewhere during the early Friday.