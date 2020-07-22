Coronavirus update: Tokyo Governor Koike urges stay-home weekend as cases top 10K

After the capital’s total count surpassed 10,000, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend, per Bloomberg.

He added that measures are needed to prevent the virus from spreading to the elderly.

Japan’s capital had another 230 or more cases Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Australian state of Victoria recorded 484 new cases as a second wave is picking up pace.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains mixed so far this Wednesday, as the surging coronavirus cases globally grab attention once again. The Asian equities ex-China traded in the red zone while S&P 500 futures traded flat around 3,250.

USD/JPY traded better bid around 106.80 while AUD/USD hovered around 15-month peaks of 0.7146.