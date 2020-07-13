Coronavirus update: Texas cases rise 2.2% versus previous 7-day average of 4.4%

As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) data, news cases in Texas grew 5,655, or 2.2%, to 264,313 on Monday. The figures eased from the seven-day average rate of 4.4%. Further details suggest death toll rose by 43 to 3,235 whereas hospitalizations also fell.

Additionally, figures from Los Angeles County suggest a sustained rise in the cases by 2,593 to 136,129.

It’s worth mentioning that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the positivity rate has been stabilized after witnessing a retracement in the new cases.

FX implications

This joins the previous news concerning virus vaccine and the Hong Kong dollar peg and renews the market’s risk-tone sentiment. As a result, S&P 500 Futures kick-start the day with 0.25% gains to 3,156 after closing with near 1.0% losses the previous day on Wall Street.