Coronavirus update: Switzerland bans all events, Germany closes all bars, theaters, museums

Coronavirus continues spreading and European countries are taking more action. Switzerland has announced it is banning public and private events, a severe lockdown.

Germany is closing bars, theaters and museums after several states already took measures. Spain and Italy are under substantial lockdowns.

Earlier, the EU said it is considering limiting the entrance of non-EU residents into the bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation later on, and may announce a shutdown of the continent's second-largest economy.