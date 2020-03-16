Coronavirus update: Switzerland bans all events, Germany closes all bars, theaters, museums

Coronavirus continues spreading and European countries are taking more action. Switzerland has announced it is banning public and private events, a severe lockdown.
Germany is closing bars, theaters and museums after several states already took measures. Spain and Italy are under substantial lockdowns.
Earlier, the EU said it is considering limiting the entrance of non-EU residents into the bloc.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation later on, and may announce a shutdown of the continent's second-largest economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.