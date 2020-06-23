Coronavirus update: Stay-at-home orders for Victoria under active consideration amid second-wave

According to the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria’s health authorities said that there are 17 new cases of COVID-19, indicating a second-wave of virus and significant community transmission.

The sources of 11 of those cases are not yet known.

Two Melbourne schools are closed after a confirmed case of coronavirus was identified in a student at each school.

This comes as Victorian authorities consider reimposing stay-at-home orders for the hotspots across Melbourne's north and south-east, as the state's sharp rise in cases begins to hit interstate employment, per ABC news.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar seems to have stalled its upside momentum on the above reports, with AUD/USD now consolidating near multi-day highs of 0.6935, still up 0.23% on the day.