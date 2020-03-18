Coronavirus update: Spanish cases jump to 13,716, death toll in Iran reaches 1,135

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Spain jumped to 13,716 on Wednesday from 11,178 on Tuesday, announced Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency centre. The number of fatalities in the country rose to 558 in the same period.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Iranian health ministry reported that the confirmed cases in the last 24 hours increased by 1,192 to 17,361. The death toll rose by 147 to 1,135 in the country.
Elsewhere, Zambia's health ministry confirmed the first two cases in the country, total infections in Malaysia rose to 790, confirmed cases in South Africa jumped to 116 from 85 and the Philippines reported 15 new infections to bring the tally up to 202.
Risk aversion
Flight-to-safety continues to dominate financial markets on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 futures hit the lower daily trading limit. As of writing, major European equity indexes were all erasing more than 5% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD collapses below 1.1900
GBP/USD plummeted below 2016 low at 1.1916, the level hit after the Brexit referendum. The pair lost roughly 1,300 pips in less than two weeks, as panic fuels the greenback while UK’s approach to coronavirus crisis smashes Pound.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.
WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.