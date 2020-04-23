Coronavirus update: Spain’s new infections hit the highest in six days

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 213,024 on Thursday from 208,389 reported Wednesday. The new cases rose by 4,635.

The death toll rose by 440 to 22,157 vs. Wednesday’s 21,717.

EUR/USD slips back below 1.0800

EUR/USD is testing fresh two-week lows near 1.0780, as the bears eye a break below April 6 low of 1.0768 amid awful Euro area PMI numbers and downbeat Spanish coronavirus stats. Focus remains on the EU Summit for fresh direction.