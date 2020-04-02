Coronavirus update: Spain surpasses 10,000 deaths

Spain has reported that the death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 950 in the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 10,003. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy has confirmed a total of 110,238 infections, a rise of 8,102.

Around 27,000 have recovered and some 54,000 people have required hospitalization. Earlier in the day, Madrid reported a leap of around 300,000 in jobless claims.

The country is under a nationwide lockdown since the middle of March and it has tightened restrictions on March 30.

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0950. US jobless claims are awaited later in the day as the global number of coronavirus cases is nearing one million.