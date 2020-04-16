Coronavirus update Spain: Death toll rises to 19,130

The coronavirus-related deaths in Spain rose by 551 to 19,130 on Thursday from 18,579 on Wednesday, the Spanish health ministry announced, as reported by Reuters. This reading followed an increase of 523 on the previous day.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country climbed to 182,816 from 177,633.

Market reaction

Spain's IBEX 35 Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen posting small daily gains at 6,850 points. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.0880.