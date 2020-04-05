Coronavirus update Spain: Confirmed cases surpassed 130K

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Spain rose to 130,759 from 124,736 as of Sunday morning, the country's health ministry reported, per Reuters.

The COVID-19 related fatalities increased by 674 to 12,418, compared to 809 reported in the previous day.

State of emergency

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that they have extended the state of emergency to April 26. However, Sanchez took note of the slowdown in the number of new infections and deaths.

"We are at the start of the decrease in the epidemic. We are stronger than we think but we have to endure. With sacrifice, resistance and the spirit of victory," Sanchez said. "Nobody should be mistaken, the Spanish government is going to work for and defend and will never renounce eurobonds because this is solidarity, this is Europe. The determination of the government is total and absolute."