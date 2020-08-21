Coronavirus update Spain: 3,650 new infections confirmed in past 24 hours

Spain's health ministry reported on Friday that 3,650 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours, up from 3,349 on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

Spain's IBEX Index lost 0.26% on Friday to close at 6,974.9. Meanwhile, the shared currency struggles to recover the losses it suffered against the greenback. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.7% on the day at 1.1775. On a weekly basis, the pair is looking to erase around 70 pips.