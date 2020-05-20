Coronavirus update: Singapore mulling reopening border, Australia to relax travel curbs

While easing of the lockdown measures continues across the globe, Reuters reports that Singapore is mulling reopening border/ travel with Australia, New Zealand, China and South Korea.

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that it will open up tourist regions on its southern coast. The state was hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported five new coronavirus cases for May 19, four of which were locally transmitted and in the Northeastern province of Jilin.

South Korea reported 32 new cases in 24 hours, the most since May 11, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After government health officials declared that the country may have avoided a “second wave” of infections, South Korean students are returning to their classrooms.

Market reaction

The anti-coronavirus vaccine-led optimism seems to have faded in Asia, as worries over the continued virus spread grapple investors. The Asian equities are trading mixed while the US bonds and dollar draw safe-haven bids.

On the fx front, USD/JPY got rejected again at 108.00 and now trades around 107.75 while the Aussie defends gains below 0.6550.