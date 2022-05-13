Deputy mayor Wu Qingat of China’s Shanghai city said in a statement on Friday, the country's financial hub is aiming to reach zero-Covid at the community level by mid-May.
Additional quotes
Shanghai will aim to open up, ease traffic restrictions and open shops in orderly manner.
More than 9,000 large-scale enterprises in shanghai now operating at nearly 50% of capacity.
The fight against China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak "still requires the joint exertions of every citizen.”
Shanghai's daily covid testing capacity now at more than 8 million, more than 5,700 testing stations already in operation.
Market reaction
The recovery in the risk sentiment, as reflective of the 0.72% rebound in the S&P 500 futures, is the underlying theme in Asia this Friday.
The above comments are likely to add to the risk recovery after a turbulent week so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are moving in and eyes are on key structure
AUD/USD bulls are stepping in within bearish territory. The pair has been deteriorating for six straight trading days and has fallen into a void below 0.69 the figure and has been en route towards a weekly structure around 0.6780.
USD/JPY: Recovery remains elusive below 129.50
USD/JPY recovers from a fortnight low, snaps two-day downtrend, as it regains 128.50 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The yen pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the failure to break the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of March 31 to May 09 upside.
Gold bulls have stepped in, hourly price action is bullish
The price of gold is consolidating the overnight drop from a high of $1,858.87 to a fresh cycle low of $1,810.67. The US dollar has been strong into the end of the week and hit fresh two-decade highs on Thursday as investors move in droves into the safe-haven currency.
Here's why Polkadot price likely to fall to $6.90
Polkadot price could continue the steep decline, and a short opportunity could present itself, but the technicals need more time to establish a clear entry. Polkadot price, like most cryptocurrencies in the space, is under considerable bearish pressure.
What's the big deal if the Fed funds rate goes from 0% to 0.8%?
The data plate is skimpy today, just jobless claims and PPI. Someone is sure to try to make hay out of jobless claims. PPI is going to undergo the same scrutiny as CPI but we already know its input materials.