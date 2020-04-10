Coronavirus update: S. Korea reports 27 new cases, daily count drops to record low

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, South Korea confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 10,450.

The new confirmed cases saw the lowest daily count since its peak of more than 900 cases in late February.

The South reported four new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 208.

The city of Daegu, which endured the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, y reported zero new cases for the first time since late February.

USD/KRW reaction

Amid holiday-thinned light trading, USD/KRW experienced wild swings in early Asia, as the South Korean won fell nearly $5 vs. the greenback to a new daily high of 1,215.60.

At the time of writing, USD/KRW trades 0.22% higher at 1,213.31, as the bulls continue to guard the 1210-1208 area.