Despite the global central bankers’ consistent efforts to tackle the coronavirus gloom, the risk sentiment remains sour, as a rising number of highly infectious cases internationally continues to remain a massive concern.

Key updates

UK: The number of deaths with coronavirus jumped by 14 to 35, while the total diagnosed rose by 20% to 1,372, as on Sunday.

UK Secretary Hancock said people aged over 70 would be guarded against the virus by self-isolating for up to four months.

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns while Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners.

New York and Los Angeles ordered shutdown of bars and restaurants.

Mexico registered its first death due to coronavirus on Sunday.

Vietnamese Health Ministry said that four more cases are confirmed, bringing its total number of cases to 57.

Russia said that it will close its border with Belarus due to the infectious disease.

Turkish Finance Minister said that President Erdogan will announce steps to support the economy in light of global coronavirus outbreak.