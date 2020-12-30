Coronavirus update: Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine approved for use in the UK

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, the UK confirmed that regulators have approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine. The UK health department announced that the government has accepted the recommendation by the MHRA to authorise the vaccine for use in the UK.

The development remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood and continued undermining the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair held on to its daily gains, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond mid-1.3500s.