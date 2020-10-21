The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the US and Australia have been worrisome and adds to the fears of a wider wave 2.0.

As per Reuters’ tally, 12 out of 50 US states have reported record daily increases in deaths so far in October. The report also mentions that 26 states have reported a record daily jump in new cases during the mentioned time.

Elsewhere, new cases from Victoria challenged Melbourne’s 14-day average with five new cases of the pandemic, coupled with zero cases of deaths due to the virus, per the data from ABC News.

FX implications

Given the strong return of the deadly virus in Europe and the UK, the recent increase in cases from the rest of the Western world challenges the market’s risk tone. As a result, S&P 500 Futures begin Thursday’s trading on a negative side around 3,430.