Coronavirus update NY: Confirmed cases rose to 83,712 from 75,795

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state of New York rose to 83,712 from 75,795 on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. The statewide death toll climbed to 1,941 from 1,550.

"Model factoring in minimal social distancing impact indicates the need for 110,000 COVID beds, 37,000 ventilators," Cuomo added. "Model factoring in high social distancing compliance indicates the need for 75,000 COVID beds, 25,000 ventilators. We are not considering higher models because we don’t even have a chance of meeting that capacity anyway."

Cuomo further announced that they will be closing down playgrounds in New York City.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower amid flight-to-safety on Wednesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.3% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 4.45% and 3.6%, respectively.