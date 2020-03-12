Coronavirus update: No coronavirus Task Force Briefing from US, Ohio health official estimates more than 100,000 cases

The latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates suggest that the White House has officially turned down today’s Task Force Briefings about the pandemic. The press briefings by the US diplomats, which was earlier signaled to be a daily event, is being skipped for the second day in a row.

Further, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton recently signaled that there could be more than 100,000 cases in the state. She said, “We know now, just the fact of community spread, says that at least 1 percent, at the very least, 1 percent of our population is carrying this virus in Ohio today.”

Market implications

Looking at the market’s response to the latest news, it seems that the traders are waiting for any major catalysts, not on the economic calendar, while paying less attention to the recent developments. However, the broad risk-off moves remain intact with consolidations in AUD/USD and USD/JPY, to 0.6295 and 104.85, by the press time.