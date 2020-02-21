Coronavirus update news: Contagion in Korea in focus, Gold soars to new highs

Coronavirus Outside China Starts To Pick Up [Video]

Summary of the latest coronavirus development as the number of confirmed cases outside mainland China start to rise. Read more...

Coronavirus: South Korea confirms 48 new cases, risk negative, gold positive

South Korea has updated its count of coronavirus cases with 48 new infections. The total has now reached 204 in the Asian nation.

Seoul previously reported two deaths from the respiratory disease and has also said that the illness reached military bases. Authorities have designated two cities, Daegu and Cheongdo, as special care zones due to a high number of cases. Korean airlines have announced further reductions in flights to China and to other Asian destinations. Read more…

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, bulls remain in control amid coronavirus fears

Gold continued scaling higher through the early European session on Friday and jumped to fresh seven-year tops, around the $1635 region in the last hour.

The latest warning by the World Health Organization warned that a global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus could happen at any time further fueled pessimism about the global growth outlook. Read more…