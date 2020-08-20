Coronavirus update: New Zealand reports 5 new confirmed cases

On Thursday, New Zealand’s (NZ) Health Department reported that there are five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country vs. +5 recorded a day before.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins, however, said they will do whatever it takes to avoid further lockdown.

NZ Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on Wednesday, they are not seeing a rise in coronavirus community cases.

Market reaction

NZD/USD remains on the defensive amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off market mood and virus stats.

At the time of writing, the kiwi trades modestly flat at 0.6553.