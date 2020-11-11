Coronavirus update: Nevada Governor urges “Stay at Home 2.0” mentality amid highest-ever US hospitalizations

As the second wave of coronavirus tightens its grip in the US, hospitalizations of infected patients have reached the highest ever during this pandemic, up by 61,471, as of late Tuesday.
According to Reuters tally, the world’s biggest economy reported a record number of infections for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday while the death count rose by 1,450.
Amid the coronavirus escalation, Nevada Governor endorsed a 'stay at home' mentality for the next 14 days.
Key quotes
“The Nevada Hospital Association reports a continued upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Monday marked the highest recorded number of hospitalizations since mid-August, effectively erasing the progress made over the past 3 months.”
“To preserve our economy, we MUST refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19. We have to go back to the basics, which by now are common knowledge. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet & limiting the risk of exposure are the ONLY ways we can keep going.”
“The only proven way to control the current widespread transmission of COVID is to decrease mobility - that means staying home as much as we possibly can. As a result, for the next two weeks, Nevadans need to operate in a "Stay at Home 2.0" mentality to get things under control so our public health response infrastructure can catch up. We need that time to bring testing timelines down and catch up on contact tracing.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD
The AUD/USD pair is gaining altitude alongside a rally in the New Zealand dollar and amid a pro-risk environment in financial markets. RBNZ dashes hopes for negative rates, easing pressure on the RBA to add more stimulus.
NZD/USD battles 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr, highest since March 2019
NZD/USD trades around 0.6900, at the highest levels since March 2019, as markets price out negative interest rates following RBNZ Governor Orr’s less dovish comments. Orr also sounded upbeat on economic recovery.
Gold remains capped below $1891 key barrier
Gold (XAU/USD) trades higher but remains below the critical $1891 resistance. The continued surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US has revived the calls for additional stimulus, underpinning the sentiment around gold.
USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area
USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line. Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.