Coronavirus update: Nevada Governor urges “Stay at Home 2.0” mentality amid highest-ever US hospitalizations

As the second wave of coronavirus tightens its grip in the US, hospitalizations of infected patients have reached the highest ever during this pandemic, up by 61,471, as of late Tuesday.

According to Reuters tally, the world’s biggest economy reported a record number of infections for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday while the death count rose by 1,450.

Amid the coronavirus escalation, Nevada Governor endorsed a 'stay at home' mentality for the next 14 days.

Key quotes

“The Nevada Hospital Association reports a continued upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Monday marked the highest recorded number of hospitalizations since mid-August, effectively erasing the progress made over the past 3 months.”

“To preserve our economy, we MUST refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19. We have to go back to the basics, which by now are common knowledge. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet & limiting the risk of exposure are the ONLY ways we can keep going.”

“The only proven way to control the current widespread transmission of COVID is to decrease mobility - that means staying home as much as we possibly can. As a result, for the next two weeks, Nevadans need to operate in a "Stay at Home 2.0" mentality to get things under control so our public health response infrastructure can catch up. We need that time to bring testing timelines down and catch up on contact tracing.”

