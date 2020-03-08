Coronavirus update: Lowest daily increase in S. Korea in a week, Bulgaria confirms first four cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Korea rose by 272 in the last 24 hours to mark the lowest daily increase in a week, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday. South Korea's total cases currently stand at 7,313.

Elsewhere, Todor Kantardzhiev, head of Bulgaria's National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, announced that they have confirmed four cases in the country. Moreover, Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry said that they have identified four new infections in the country.

Meanwhile, a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina died on Sunday to register the first fatality in Latin America.