Coronavirus update: Italy, S. Korea and Iran report over 7000 cases, China situation improves

According to Reuters, there are over 114,300 coronavirus cases and 4,026 deaths across 112 countries and regions so far this Tuesday.

There are now seven countries outside China reporting over a thousand cases, and three reporting over 7,000, which are Italy, South Korea and Iran.

Mainland China (MC) reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 9 vs 40 on March 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said earlier today, down from 40 cases a day earlier.

New coronavirus cases were reported in Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands and Mongolia. Chile reported its first fatality.

A 40-year-old woman in Panama was tested positive for the infectious disease, the country’s Health Minister said on Monday,

Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139 while Italy’s stand at 7,300. Italy added 1,797 cases and 97 new fatalities a day before. The death toll has reached 463.

Risk-on losing steam?

Despite the positive start to the European markets, the risk recovery is seen losing ground over the last hour, as S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields are trimming their recovery gains.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY drops back below 104.00, now trading around 103.75, up 1.40% on the day.