Coronavirus update: Italy, S. Korea and Iran report over 7000 cases, China situation improves

According to Reuters, there are over 114,300 coronavirus cases and 4,026 deaths across 112 countries and regions so far this Tuesday.
There are now seven countries outside China reporting over a thousand cases, and three reporting over 7,000, which are Italy, South Korea and Iran.
Mainland China (MC) reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 9 vs 40 on March 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said earlier today, down from 40 cases a day earlier.
New coronavirus cases were reported in Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands and Mongolia. Chile reported its first fatality.
A 40-year-old woman in Panama was tested positive for the infectious disease, the country’s Health Minister said on Monday,
Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139 while Italy’s stand at 7,300. Italy added 1,797 cases and 97 new fatalities a day before. The death toll has reached 463.
Risk-on losing steam?
Despite the positive start to the European markets, the risk recovery is seen losing ground over the last hour, as S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields are trimming their recovery gains.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY drops back below 104.00, now trading around 103.75, up 1.40% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling to around 1.1350 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.1350 as the market mood improves after a market massacre on Monday. Optimism about US fiscal stimulus and other factors are pushing yields and the dollar higher.
USD/JPY surges by around 200 pips amid better market mood
USD/JPY has pared some of its deep losses as the market mood improves amid Chinese optimism on curbing coronavirus and President Trump's tax cut promises. Japanese PM is preparing steps to aid the economy as well.
GBP/USD pressured closer to 1.30 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.30 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Concerns about post-Brexit negotiations and uncertainty about the UK budget also weigh.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.